DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are investigating a shooting, and a body was found at the scene.

Del City police were called to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive. An officer with the Del City Police Department said a shooting investigation is active.

A body was in the street of the neighborhood, covered in a sheet.

Crime Scene investigators arrived at the scene to further the investigation.

Police are not releasing any further details.

