Del City Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened around midnight Monday near Sunnylane and Southeast 40th.

Police say a driver hit and killed a man on a bicycle and took off.

Officers found the victim laying in the middle of the road with his bike next to him.

“Officers responded on scene, and it was obvious from debris from the bicycle that the bicyclist had been hit by a car,” Major Bradley Rule with Del City Police said.

Police say the man died from a head injury.

Officials say an accident reconstruction team will figure out how fast the driver was going.

People who live and work in the area say the intersection has been an issue.

“It’s such a busy intersection out here, there’s lots of accidents, and lots of kids and older people riding bicycles out here,” Carolyn Collins, who works nearby, said. “I was very sad, very sad for the family.”

“It’s very sad. I don’t know why people have to hit somebody and not call it in because sometimes the person could be saved,” DeAnn Wiltfong, who lives nearby, said. “It’s so bothersome.”

Police are looking for any clues that might lead to a suspect and are asking anyone with surveillance video or information to come forward.

“It is very important that any person, any residents, any business, anything at all that has any video, to contact us so we can identify this vehicle and this driver,” Rule said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information on this incident, call Del City Police at 405-671-8865.