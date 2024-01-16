DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police released new surveillance video of an October murder in hopes it will stir up leads in the case.

Darius Ellis, 38, was shot and killed outside his home on Southeast 27th Street around midnight on October 20, 2023.

Police initially released an image of a maroon SUV believed to be linked to the shooting. Now, investigators have released details and more surveillance video from a nearby business.

In the video, you can see the maroon SUV driving down the dead-end street.

Major Brad Cowden said the SUV dropped off the shooter in the neighborhood around 10:50 p.m. Moments later, the shooter would come into view on the video.

“The suspect is going to hide behind vehicles and wait for the victim to come home,” said Cowden.

Cowden said an interesting element to note was the fact that Ellis was scheduled to come home around 11 p.m., but the victim was running behind and did not pull up in front of his home until close to midnight.

“Given the circumstances, it makes it look as though it’s a planned or orchestrated incident,” said Cowden.

The video showed Ellis getting out of his white SUV with a handful of bags.

“He’s looking back to his left. The suspect is going to come running at him from the right with a firearm,” said Cowden.

Seconds later, Ellis was shot in the head and killed in front of his driveway. His fiancée, Amanda Brock, told KFOR days after the shooting she rushed outside after hearing the gunshots.

“I run out here and I just I started screaming and he didn’t answer me,” said Brock.

Del City investigators said the shooter took off running and likely jumped in a getaway car not far from the scene.

Criminal investigators with the Attorney General’s office were canvasing the neighborhood last week, working to track down fresh leads in the case.

Right now, Cowden said they do not believe the shooting was drug or gang related and are searching for both the shooter and the driver.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Del City Police Department at 405-677-2443.