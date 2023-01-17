DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Del City Police department confirm they are working a shooting at Del City High School at the 1900 block of South Sunnylane Road.

Del City School officials have reached out to Del City High School families with the following statement stating, “after the completion of the boys basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house. The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident.”

Del City schools advise parents in the letter that a decision has been made to shift to a virtual learning day for Wednesday, January 18th.

Police in the meantime, has also confirmed that one adult male has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Nothing further has been released and KFOR has a crew on the scene with the latest developments as they happen.

This story is developing.