DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for two suspects who shot and killed a man last week.

The victim, 35-year-old George Burkhalter, was shot to death on July 16 at a residence in the 4300 block of Woodedge Drive in Del City.

When police arrived at the scene they found that Burkhalter had been shot once in the chest, according to officials.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but Burkhalter did not survive. He died at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses told police they were having a gathering at the residence after a family member’s funeral, and that several people were outside and inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Burkhalter was among those outside when two unidentified males ran down the street and opened fire in the direction of the residence. A gunshot hit Burkhalter, killing him, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the fatal shooting.

Police have not yet identified the suspects. Please call Del City police at (405) 671-8841 if you have information on the suspects.