Del City police searching for missing child taken by mother

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are searching for a missing child.

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, Del City police officers were called to a possible child abduction in the 4600 block of Tinker Diagonal.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized that the child was in the care of a family member and there was a court order prohibiting the child’s biological mother from having any physical contact.

Officials say the child was walking to a bus stop when the child’s biological mother pulled up in a white Dodge pickup truck and forced him into the vehicle.

At this point, officials are searching for 7-year-old Auston Zeigler and 34-year-old Robin Zeigler.

Robin Zeigler and Auston Zeigler – Del City Police

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Del City Police Department.