Del City police searching for missing child taken by mother

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Robin Zeigler and Auston Zeigler

Robin Zeigler and Auston Zeigler – Del City Police

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are searching for a missing child.

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, Del City police officers were called to a possible child abduction in the 4600 block of Tinker Diagonal.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized that the child was in the care of a family member and there was a court order prohibiting the child’s biological mother from having any physical contact.

Officials say the child was walking to a bus stop when the child’s biological mother pulled up in a white Dodge pickup truck and forced him into the vehicle.

At this point, officials are searching for 7-year-old Auston Zeigler and 34-year-old Robin Zeigler.

Robin Zeigler and Auston Zeigler
Robin Zeigler and Auston Zeigler – Del City Police

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Del City Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter