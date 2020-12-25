Del City police seeking seamstress to alter department face masks

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – What are police personnel to do when they want to protect others by wearing a face mask, but their new department masks don’t fit right? Seek out a seamstress, of course.

Del City Police Department officials are seeking a seamstress to alter face masks that were purchased for Police Department personnel.

The masks arrived, but the ear loops were a problem. A picture of the mask, taken from the Police Department’s official Facebook page, is featured above.

“As you can see the ear loops are extremely small and non elastic,” a Police Department Facebook posts states.

The company that produced the masks have been uncooperative in rectifying the issue.

“If someone is willing to alter/replace ear loops we will pay for any materials,” the post states.

If you are a seamstress and are interested in altering the masks, contact Deputy Chief Loyd Berger via email lberger@cityofdelcity.org.