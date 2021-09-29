Del City residents say they fear for their lives as shootings continue; police say investigation underway

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bullet holes in windows and car doors were a scary scene for residents of a Del City neighborhood to wake up to earlier this week. They say there have been multiple drive-by shootings in the last week alone, and it has some neighbors moving out of their homes scared for their lives.

Multiple people living in an east Del City neighborhood near SE 29th and Sooner Road told KFOR about the random shooting that happens during these drive-by events but only one would talk on camera. The others say they are too scared for their own safety.

“We have basically gangland-style shootouts that are going on,” said Mark Hubbard.

There are bullet holes all over Hubbard’s neighborhood – in multiple houses and cars, in windows and in license plates.

A resident that was too scared to talk to us on camera gave us video of what she says was a red Chevy Tahoe on Monday night. You can see a streak flash on screen, likely a bullet.

Hubbard says there was another drive-by shooting last week, and his neighbor across the street was caught in the crossfire.

“This has been going on for a while and it seems to be escalating,” said Hubbard.

Residents say the violence has been going on since March. Hubbard says the two recent shootings drove him to put out flood lights for safety and forced his 98-year-old mother to move out fearing for her life.

“She has lived here since 1962, she is no longer living here because of this issue,” said Hubbard.

Del City Police tell KFOR that Mark and his neighbors are innocent bystanders in the situation. They say there is an ongoing investigation into a person that lives very close to the residents in that neighborhood.

“I’ve got people that are driving by and threatening me, pulling up on me when I’m walking. Any time you have vehicles coming by, you just don’t know what is going to happen,” said Hubbard.

Once again Police say there is an ongoing investigation into a person in this neighborhood. Officials have that vehicle description but if you have any information you are asked to contact Del City Police.