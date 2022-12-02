DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Some Del City residents were told to evacuate after a large house fire was fueled by the wind.

The home, located in the 2300 block of Doris Avenue, was engulfed in flames, but it was the smoke that alerted neighbors that something was wrong.

“I really didn’t hear anything,” said Aaron Smith. “But it’s the smell that got [my wife and me.] We just smelled something.”

Smith told KFOR he and his wife were inside their home when an official with the Del City Fire Department told them to evacuate immediately.

DCFD called on Midwest City fire crews to help tackle the flames, which were whipped by the wind.

“There were a few, a few things that made this fire extremely difficult to fight,” said Captain Ashton Vernon, with the Del City Fire Department. “One [is} the large amount of contents inside the house.”

The home is considered a total loss and parts of the roof are destroyed.

It’s an eyesore for neighbors but they are glad no one was hurt, and no other homes were impacted.

“We’re just hoping for the best for the people who live there,” said Smith.