DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Del City High School student has been arrested after a gun was found inside the teen’s backpack.

Del City school administrators confirm they received a tip that a student was bringing a weapon to school.

School administrators say they were waiting when the student arrived and discovered a gun inside the teen’s backpack.

The student has been arrested and KFOR has been told that the student will not be allowed to return to class for the remainder of the year.

No further information has been released at this time.