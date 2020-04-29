Del City to begin phase 1 of reopening plan

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – In a matter of days, the City of Del City will begin to open back up after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 1, Del City will begin Phase 1 of the ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ plan.

Officials say utility payments and new service applications will continue to be conducted through the drive-thru or online until further notice.

The Del City Community Center will remain closed for the current time. However, the library will be open on May 4 with limited services. Patrons must stay in the lobby and request books or return items.

The Court Clerk’s office will reopen on May 1 so that citizens can make payments and get court dates.

Officials say May 4 through May 6 will be modified court dates for those who were scheduled for court and did not previously call for a new court date.

The courts in Del City will reopen May 11.

