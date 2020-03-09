Del Taco to open newest location in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will soon have another option to satisfy those taco cravings.

Officials announced that the newest Del Taco restaurant will open to the public on Tuesday, March 10 at 208 N. Perkins Dr. in Stillwater.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Del Taco’s winning combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value creates fans and drives traffic,” said Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our new Beyond Tacos, made with 100 percent plant-based protein, we look forward to offering the Stillwater community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”

Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, and creamy queso blanco.

The new Stillwater Del Taco restaurant will open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.