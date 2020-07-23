Delaware Co. officials cancel Silver Alert for missing 57-year-old stroke survivor

UPDATE: Authorities in Delaware County have cancelled the Silver Alert, saying Fowler has been located.

KANSAS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman who experiences stroke aftereffects.

Roxanna Fowler was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and shorts around 3 p.m. Wednesday near 16619 E 577 Rd. in Kansas, OK.

Fowler could be driving a blue 2002 Chevy Tahoe with OK license plate ‘CNU514.’

Authorities say Fowler had a stroke that causes her to be unable to speak in full sentences. They say she likes to repeat words like ‘baby’ or ‘outside.’ She also has a scar on her chest and on her right thigh.

If you see Fowler or have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.

