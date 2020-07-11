Delivery driver harassed and blocked inside gated OKC neighborhood files civil lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro delivery driver who was harassed and held against his will while on the job has hired an attorney and filed a civil lawsuit against two men who blocked him inside a gated neighborhood with their car.

“My name is David Stewart,” David Stewart said.

“I don’t care what your name is,” delivery driver Travis Miller said. “Get out of the way.”

Stewart has now been slapped with a civil lawsuit after his run-in with Miller.

“All you have to do is tell me where you’re going,” Stewart said in the Facebook video.

Miller was on his last stop of the day in a gated Oklahoma City neighborhood when Stewart was caught on camera blocking his path, holding Miller against his will and demanding to know how he got in. Stewart was on the phone with police the entire time.

Miller is now represented by metro attorney Kenyatta Bethea.

“Mr. Miller was just there to do his job,” Kenyatta Bethea said.

KFOR talked to Miller days after his Facebook live video was shared around the world.

“It felt race-driven to me, like we were out of place,” Miller said.

“You do realize this is private property?” Stewart said.

“You do realize this is unlawful detainment, right?” Miller said.

Miller’s lawsuit says Stewart is the president of the Homeowners Association and that he’s responsible for “negligence”, “assault”, “false arrest”, and “emotional distress” while “racially profiling Travis and his colleague”.

“It’s one thing to be caught in a situation where you are questioned ‘why are you here, what are you doing,’ but then he escalated it and called the police with no justification,” Kenyatta Bethea said.

John Doe is also named in the suit, who is an unidentified second man seen standing next to Stewart when it happened.

“Who gave you the gate code?” the second man asked.

KFOR tried to call Stewart to hear his side of the story. He answered and said, “Feel free to call the DA’s office.”

Criminal charges against Stewart are still pending. KFOR has not received an update from Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

