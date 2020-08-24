Delivery error leads to mix up at Oklahoma gas pump

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma gas station has a warning for drivers who recently filled up their tank.

The EZ Go location in Lawton on Cache Road says a fuel delivery driver accidentally mixed diesel and premium gasoline at the station.

“Please be assured if you were impacted by this incident, we will pay to repair your vehicle,” a post on Facebook read.

Drivers who filled up at the station in the morning of Aug. 22 are urged to call (580) 595-8375.

