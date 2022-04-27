OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are doing some spring cleaning around the house, you will soon be able to recycle some old electronics that are just taking up space.

Dell Technologies OKC and the Oklahoma City Thunder have teamed up to host a free computer recycling event on Friday and Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is encouraged to head to the Dell Technologies facility parking lot at 3501 S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

The recycling event will offer the public an opportunity to empty their closets and garages of any brand computer, monitor, printer, or other piece of computer equipment.

Organizers say a limited number of Thunder swag bags will also be given away on Saturday at random.

Officials say some system peripherals in working condition will be refurbished and resold through Goodwill, providing a means for Goodwill customers to purchase affordable, modern technology.