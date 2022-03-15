OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you are looking for an easier flight to New York from Oklahoma City, Delta is announcing a new service.

Delta Airlines will begin nonstop service from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning June 6, 2022.

The new LaGuardia service will operate once daily according to a news release from the company.

“This is great news for Oklahoma City,” says Jeff Mulder, airports director. “New York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air service options for our leisure and business travelers. We appreciate Delta’s commitment to our community.”

With the addition of New York LaGuardia, Delta’s nonstop destinations from WRWA include Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City.