Democrats call for action on background check legislation

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Thursday, Feb. 27, marks the one year anniversary of the passage of HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.

Since the bill's passage, there's been no action on the measure in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democratic lawmakers called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to finally bring the legislation to the senate floor for a vote.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing has been done by the Senate," Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conneticut) said.

A year after the house passed HR-8 – a bill expanding background checks – Blumenthal says he's tired of waiting.

"We're mounting a major push for background checks going to the floor next week," Blumenthal said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and President Trump's lack of action puts Americans in danger.

"Enough words, President Trump. How about a little action. We don't believe your words," Schumer said.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says Republicans must break from the National Rifle Association and listen to the American people.

"If republicans aren't interested in saving other peoples lives then maybe they should be interested in saving their own political lives, because we are building a movement and it is coming to get every single Republican who votes against universal background checks," Murphy said.

At least one Republican lawmaker says he remains committed to expanding background checks. Pennsylvania Senator Patrick Toomey has a bipartisan bill to expand requirements to include sales online and at gun shows.

"We think those transactions ought to be subject to a background check so we can hope and try to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have guns," Toomey said.

But Toomey says he's not optimistic his bill will even be brought up for a Senate vote.