OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For a third day, smoke could be seen billowing from a destroyed luxury apartment complex in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called a fire at The Canton at Classen Curve, a five-story apartment building near N.W. 63rd and Western.

“Again, this is a very large complex that is being built. When we got here, there was basically smoke on the roof and a smaller amount of fire when we first arrived. But what we realized was the roofing material is a rubberized roofing material that basically it doesn’t go out well with water,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

At one point, the blaze was classified as a five-alarm fire.

Oklahoma City fire crews say they are moving into the next phase of the fight, which will be the demolition of the building.

Officials estimate the demolition process will take at least three days.

The building is a total loss and was valued at over $65 million.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The 326-room luxury apartment complex was scheduled to open sometime in the spring with rooms starting at 600 square feet, ranging from $1,100 to more than $4,000 a month.