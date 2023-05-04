NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Demolition is underway for a historic building on the University of Oklahoma campus.

We’re talking about the Adams Center dorms. Dozens gathered Thursday morning who lived there in both the past and present to commemorate the occasion. All of those students talked about memories they said will last a lifetime.

Demolition begins for OU’s Adam Center dorms. Image KFOR.

Demolition begins for OU’s Adam Center dorms. Image KFOR.

Demolition begins for OU’s Adam Center dorms. Image KFOR.

“I was the first people to live there,” said Susan Kirchner, a former OU student that lived at Adams Center when it opened in 1964. “It was just really, really fun just meeting all the people and laughing and studying for finals and playing loud music.”

“So, as I graduate next week, it is only fitting that I fully give back to the tower that gave me the experiences that brought me here today,” said current OU student Angelora Castellano.

“Adam’s tower has been an important part of my life,” said Dr. David Surratt. The vice president of student affairs and dean of students at OU. “I met my wife here when we were both college freshmen.”

Adams Center was home to thousands of students during its roughly 60-year existence. It was the first of three residential towers on campus and was the tallest when it opened.

“Everything was shiny and new and great, and we felt so proud that we were in this new dorm,” Kirchner said.

Kirchner lived in Adams Center when it first opened. Since then, her daughter, son and grandchild have lived in the same spot.

“I didn’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” she said. “It kind of is. It is very special.”

The dorm is going through demolition to make way for two brand new student residence halls that will have 1,150 beds, lounge spaces with kitchenettes, study rooms, coffee shop and convenience store. So, it’s out with the old and in with the new. However, Adams Centers former residents said it’ll always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Adams Tower is not just a building on campus. It’s an identity. It’s a community that binds together current students and alumni,” Castellano said.

“This made for some of the best memories of my time here as a student at O.U.,” Surratt said.

Anyone who wants town a brick or original room number from Adams Center can be bought online at home.oufoundation.org.

The new north residence hall is set to open in the fall of 2025. The new south hall will open in the fall of 2026. Demolition to the dorm will not officially begin until May 15.