Demolition of old Oklahoma City Municipal Courts and Police Headquarters complex to begin Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big change will be coming to downtown Oklahoma City Monday morning.

That’s when crews will begin demolishing the 1960s-era police and courts complex.

“We’ve had a lot of employees in and out of those buildings over the last years and it’s going to be sad to see those buildings go,” said Kristy Yager with the City of Oklahoma City.

It’s essentially hollow now, and primed for demolition – but for decades, it was one of the busier buildings in Downtown Oklahoma City.

“The courts building and the police headquarters were built in the 1960s and they housed both the courts and the police departments,” said Yager.

Yager says the complex hasn’t been in operation in about 5 years.

The demolition will make way for a new parking lot – for the new spaces.

“So more people will have places to park when they go to the police headquarters and to municipal court,” Yager said.

Demolition will start Monday morning on the municipal courts side.

A few weeks later, it will begin on the side of the old police headquarters.

“We know that side is very meaningful to a lot of people so we expect some retired police officers to come out when the demolition of that begins,” said Yager.

One big concern is the redbud tree that stands in front of the municipal courts side.

It was dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Murrah Building bombing. The city says unfortunately, there is nothing they can do to save it.

“We are trying to be as sensitive as possible,” said Yager. “We know that a lot of people are going to be sad about that but the they will see that plaque in a new space once we get the parking lot started.”

Yager says the tree is simplyin too bad of shape to be saved.

The demolition will likely take weeks.

A design plan for the parking lot has not been finalized.