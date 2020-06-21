Demonstrators march to Governor’s Mansion in Black gun owners rally

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over a hundred people marched with their firearms in a Black gun owners rally to bring awareness to their Second Amendment rights.

They started at the Ralph Ellison Library and made their way to the Governor’s Mansion.

“It’s time that we let everybody know, especially those that may not be aware, that you can carry your weapons too and that you can protect yourself by any means necessary,” Michael Washington, the organizer, said.

He says he put the event together in response to all the events going on. The group is also taking a stand against police brutality.

“We have to have conversations with our children on how to interact with the police. I don’t think there’s any other ethic group in this country that has to go through that process,” Babu Omowale, an attendee, said.

They also highlighted as what they see as unfairness is society.