Dental hygienists provide free care to Oklahoma students

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of dental experts volunteered their time to help young students in Lawton.

Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation partnered with the Oklahoma Dental Hygienists Association to host a Seal Oklahoma Students clinic for students at Lawton Eisenhower Elementary School.

The clinic provided second grade students with clear plastic coatings that protect permanent molars.

“Our Seal Oklahoma Students (SOS) project provides free dental sealants and helps explain the importance of ongoing oral health care,” said Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation Director Terrisa Singleton. “When a child regularly visits a dentist, they are told when it is time for sealants. This clinic fills in the gaps for those who might miss that guidance and provides critical preventive care.”

Officials say that by 7-years-old, children’s molars become exposed. However, sealants prevent food and bacteria from hiding in molars.

Studies show sealants decrease the chances of tooth decay by more than 80 percent, and school-aged children without sealants have almost three times more cavities than those with sealants. Dental sealants can last five to 10 years.

“Dental sealants and fluoride help prevent cavities, but they can’t do it alone. We teach students to brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, floss once a day, eat a balanced diet, and visit the dentist to maintain their dental health,” said Oklahoma Dental Hygienists Association President Laurie Humphrey. “We are proud to work with the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation to provide education and painless sealants to students.”