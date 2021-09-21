Department of Corrections inmate who allegedly used a dummy as part of his escape was found in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A prisoner who allegedly used a dummy as a decoy in his escape from a Hodgen-area correctional facility was found in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area and taken back into custody.

Rodney Williams was arrested in Bricktown on Monday night, two days after walking away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, according to officials.

Williams is suspected of placing some sort of dummy on his bed, covering it with a blanket and then walking away from the Southeast Oklahoma correctional facility.

Corrections staff performed a full sweep on the facility and the grounds before realizing Williams was not on the premises.

He is in prison for drug trafficking, but will now face an additional escape charge.