Department of Corrections says it is ready to resume executions in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of days, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections will resume executions for the first time in more than five years.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it is prepared to resume executions after executions were put on hold in 2015.

“The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers,” said Director Scott Crow.

Officials say they will use a three drug protocol that has been proven to be humane and effective. They say extensive validations have been implemented since the last execution in order to ensure that the process works as intended.

In 2014, the State of Oklahoma executed Clayton Lockett for killing 19-year-old Stephanie Nieman in 1999.

The resulting 43-minute procedure featured a never-before-used combination of execution drugs and went awry as Lockett awoke from his unconscious state, and began twitching and convulsing on the table.

Clayton Lockett

“The doctor checked the IV and reported the blood vein had collapsed, and the drugs had either absorbed into tissue, leaked out or both,” according to a previously released timeline.

Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after the execution began.

In 2015, Charles Warner was put to death for the rape and murder of 11-month-old Adrianna Walker in 1997.

Before the three-drug cocktail was administered, Warner was heard saying, “It feels like acid,” and “My body is on fire.”

Charles Warner

An autopsy report says that officials used potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride to kill Warner.

The execution of John Marion Grant is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.