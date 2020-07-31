Department of Corrections training staff to enhance interpersonal skills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say they are working to continue to develop and expand the skills of staff members in order to create a more empathic workplace culture.

In addition to training in self-defense, firearms, and lockdown procedures, ODOC will soon provide employees with tools to enhance the interpersonal aspects of their jobs and racial intelligence.

This week, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections hosted a two-day training session regarding emotional and social intelligence for law enforcement and corrections staff.

RITE Academy instructors are teaching training staff from ODOC and several other state law enforcement agencies about situational awareness, empathy communication, and conflict management.

Organizers say it helps law enforcement officers control their emotions so they can control their situation.

“This training is especially helpful for correctional officers right now as inmate agitation has increased due to their limited movement because of COVID-19,” says ODOC Director Scott Crow. “Lessons in de-escalation techniques will prevent confrontations inside facilities.”

Class participants will soon travel the state to teach their colleagues to recognize emotional intelligence, combine it with social intelligence and racial intelligence.

