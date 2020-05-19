COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – State leaders are stepping in following a COVID-19 outbreak at an Oklahoma detention center.

Since late March, officials in Comanche County told KSWO that several inmates and staff members at the Comanche County Detention Center have tested positive for the virus.

According to the most recent numbers, 359 inmates were tested for COVID-19 and 109 of those tests came back positive. Officials say they are still waiting for results on 19 of the tests.

As for employees, 63 people were tested and 17 of those tests came back positive. So far, 13 of the employees have recovered from the virus.

“We were not equipped to deal with this pandemic. We reached out to the state for help and have received an incredible response from people who jumped right in, working alongside jail administrators and employees to turn this around,” said Johnny Owens, chair of the Comanche County Facilities Authority.

On Sunday, nearly a dozen security members from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported to the detention center to help stabilize the facility and ramp up sanitation efforts.

Right now, the center is holding seven inmates who are awaiting ODOC intake. Two of those inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

“ODOC had a plan in place when the pandemic migrated to Oklahoma, allowing us to keep the number of infected inmates in state facilities to only two of nearly 24,000,” ODOC Director Scott Crow said. “We welcome the opportunity to advise jail staff on how they can enhance their response to prevent further spread.”

On Wednesday, the facilities’ authority will meet to discuss an agreement with the agency to prevent further spread by housing inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 at a state prison immediately.