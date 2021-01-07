Department of Education seeking sponsors for Summer Food Service Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education is seeking organizations to sponsor the 2021 Summer Food Service Program.

The program provides nutritious meals at no charge to children during the summer when school is not in session.

The meals are distributed to areas where half of the children are eligible for free or reduced lunches in school.

“Continued access to no-cost, healthy meals throughout the summer months ensures nutrition and learning when school is not in session,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Not only does the Summer Food Service Program allow sites to serve meals to children who wouldn’t otherwise have them, but because of the pandemic, the program has been critical in feeding students who aren’t attending school in person right now, helping to close the gap of food insecurities.”

To become a SFSP sponsor and to learn more about the required upcoming trainings, contact Dee Houston at (405) 522-4943, (405) 420-9367, or dee.houston@sde.ok.gov.