Department of Health kicks off Rapid Start and PrEP program initiative to help end HIV epidemic in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service launched a new initiative designed to get immediate care and treatment for a person newly diagnosed with HIV.

The initiative is part of the state’s continuing fight against the HIV pandemic, according to an OSDH news release.

Rapid Start and PrEP program is a central part of Oklahoma’s participation in the federal Ending the HIV Epidemic Campaign as the Sooner State was identified as one of seven states with significant risk of rural HIV transmission, according to the news release.

Oklahoma had 326 new HIV diagnoses in 2019, with 6,879 people living with HIV.

Public health officials have become more and more concerned for late testers – persons who get an AIDS diagnosis within three months of the HIV diagnosis. Fifty-one Oklahomans with newly diagnosed HIV were late testers in 2019.

“This is concerning because the person likely went an extended period with an undiagnosed case of HIV,” said OSDH Rapid Start Nurse Manager Ivonna Mims. “Early testing and immediate follow-up treatment is essential to managing a person’s health and preventing further spread of the disease.”

The Rapid Start program’s goal is to identify a new HIV diagnosis as early as possible and get the client started on antiretroviral therapy within one to two weeks of diagnosis, according to the news release.

The medication is proven to reduce the HIV viral load and either delay or prevent HIV from progressing to AIDS, said Terrainia Harris, interim service director for the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service.

An individual with an undetectable viral load cannot further spread the virus through sex. It’s a concept known through the national campaign as Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U).

“The Rapid Start program provides persons newly diagnosed with HIV expedited linkage to care including medications, lab testing, counseling and case management,” said Harris. “We want to ensure we are meeting the client where they are and addressing all of the challenges that accompany an HIV diagnosis.”

OSDH is also including a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) program that will provide qualifying clients access to medications proven to prevent contracting HIV.

PrEP is recommended for individuals who test negative for HIV, but are at risk of HIV exposure through high-risk sexual practices, injection drug use or clients who have partners confirmed with HIV.

“Clients will be evaluated by a nurse practitioner as part of a comprehensive prevention program which includes routine three-month follow-up, lab work, STD screening, prevention education, condoms and medication,” the news release states.

The Rapid Start and PrEP programs are available to county health departments, medical providers and community-based organizations across the state that are contracted with the Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service.

Visit shhr.health.ok.gov or call (405) 271-4636 for more information about either program or other aspects of sexual health.