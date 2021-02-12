Department of Labor cites rail car company after 2 employees die

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Texas-based company did not follow federal safety standards after two Oklahoma workers died.

On Aug. 12, 2020, officials with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that an employee of Trinity Rail and Maintenance Services in Hugo became unresponsive after entering a natural gas rail car.

Another employee attempted to rescue the first employee but was also overcome.

Both workers were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

OSHA determined that the company failed to require a permit to allow entry into the rail car, ventilate the space, or monitor hazards inside a confined space.

“Work inside confined spaces is a dangerous job and federal workplace safety standards must be followed to avoid disaster,” said OSHA Area Director Steven A. Kirby, in Oklahoma City. “As is the case here, failing to follow OSHA standards can be the difference between life and death.”

Based in Dallas, Trinity Rail and Maintenance Service Inc. is one of the nation’s largest rail car servicing and maintenance providers with facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas. It is a subsidiary of Trinity Rail, which leases and services an owned and managed fleet of more than 125,000 rail cars.