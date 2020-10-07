Department of Wildlife’s shooting range vandalized in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Wagoner County are investigating reports of vandalism at an Oklahoma shotgun range.

Officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office say the suspects continue to damage the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation’s WMA Toppers Shotgun Range.

Investigators say the range has been having issues with vandalism.

Recently, deputies learned that individuals have been shooting out the lighting, damaging electrical equipment, and shooting trash cans.

Authorities say if the vandalism continues, they may be forced to close the range.

