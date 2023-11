TINKER AFB, Okla. (KFOR) – It was an exciting day for one Air Force family at Tinker Air Force Base on Thursday.

Tinker officials say Major Steven Philpot, who is deployed, is the grand prize winner of Monster Energy Drink Sweepstakes held at exchanges across the country.

The Major’s win consists of a customized Jeep Rubicon and $7,200 loaded onto an American Express gift card.

Images courtesy Tinker Air Force Base.

While deployed, his wife accepted the prize in his place.