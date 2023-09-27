GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans seeking to preserve native trees within the state will be excited to take part in the upcoming seedling sale.

The Department of Agriculture says more than 30 varieties of tree seedlings native to Oklahoma will be on sale beginning Monday, October 2.

According to the agriculture department, the annual sale of seedlings is highly anticipated and many of the more popular varieties sometimes sell out quickly.

The goals of Oklahoma’s Forest Regeneration Program are to keep forestlands in forest, and to offer tree planting as a viable solution to some of Oklahoma’s most pressing environmental issues.

“Trees provide so many benefits to our everyday lives. They filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, stabilize climate, and create homes for thousands of species of plants and animals,” said OFS Assistant Director and Forest Management Chief Craig Marquardt. “Our sale is a way to make available to Oklahoma landowners the best specimens of the best species for each region.”

The State Nursery sells over 30 varieties of trees and shrubs, chosen for their ability to meet the challenges of Oklahoma’s tough climate.

Seedlings are distributed as bare-root and containerized and can be planted for several different purposes including timber production, wildlife habitat improvement, erosion control and windbreaks. The State Nursery also has special options available including Genetically Improved Southern Pines and Conservation Planting Packets.

For more information about the sale or to learn more about the best trees to plant in your area, visit ag.ok.gov/shop or contact the State Nursery in Goldsby at frc@ag.ok.gov or 405-288-2385.