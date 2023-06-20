HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Corrections confirm that an inmate unlawfully walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Oklahoma on Tuesday.

DOC officials say inmate Dallas McGlone, is a white male serving a seven-year sentence out of Rogers County for burglary. Authorities say McGlone unlawfully walked away sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 20th.

Dallas McGlone, Image courtesy Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center

No further information has been released at this time.

If you see Inmate McGone or know his whereabouts, DOC officials say do not approach and call 911.