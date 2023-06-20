HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Corrections confirm that an inmate unlawfully walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Oklahoma on Tuesday.
DOC officials say inmate Dallas McGlone, is a white male serving a seven-year sentence out of Rogers County for burglary. Authorities say McGlone unlawfully walked away sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 20th.
No further information has been released at this time.
If you see Inmate McGone or know his whereabouts, DOC officials say do not approach and call 911.