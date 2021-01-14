Dept. of Corrections searching for convicted arsonist who walked away from prison in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a convicted arsonist who walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
Kirby G. Yates, 52, walked away from the minimum-security facility on Thursday evening, according to a Department of Corrections news release.
Yates, who is serving a five-year sentence for first-degree arson, is described as a 6-foot tall white male who weighs approximately 235 pounds.
If you see Yates or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call your local police department or dial 9-1-1.
