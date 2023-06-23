OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of Oklahoma healthcare workers who were there for the state during the coronavirus pandemic were cheated out of overtime wages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division have recovered $142,360 in back overtime wages for 65 workers employed by Inspire Diagnostics, LLC.

The company is an on-site COVID testing provider who is based in California.

Investigators say the company misclassified the employees as independent contractors and denied them overtime wages, benefits, and protections.

“Misclassifying employees as independent contractors denies workers their full wages and other employment benefits and protections. It also gives employers an unfair competitive advantage, and harms the economy,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Michael Speer in Oklahoma City. “While misclassification is a common practice in the healthcare industry, employers must understand and comply with the law to make sure workers are paid properly.”