Dept. of Public Safety further extends Commercial Driver License expiration dates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has further extended the expiration date of all Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs).

Expiration dates have been extended for CDLs, Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs) and Federal Department of Transportation Medical Certifications that expired on or after March 1, 2020. They will be extended and considered valid until Dec. 31, 2020, according to a Department of Public Safety news release.

“This decision comes after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) granted a similar extension giving drivers with expired CDLs, CLPs and medical cards extra time to get them renewed,” the news release states.

CDLs and CLPs can be renewed online by going to www.ok.gov/dps and clicking on “Online Services.” However, the customer must have previously renewed in person to qualify for online renewal. Customers who are on active duty or civilian contractors with U.S. Armed Forces, including spouses and dependents, are the only exceptions, according to the news release.

“A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current,” the news release states.

A Class D license, ID card or a CDL or CLP can be renewed online and up to one year early. Online renewals can be paid with a credit card. The new driver license or ID card will be sent by mail to the customer.

“Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid,” the news release states.

Class A and B CDL renewal is $59.41. Class C CDL renewal is $49.51. Replacement for Class A, B and C CDL is $26.65. Each price includes the renewal fee, online convenience fee and postage.

Obtaining a REAL ID requires an in-person visit. More information on obtaining a REAL ID can be found at realid.ok.gov.

LATEST HEADLINES: