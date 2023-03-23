NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens of highway patrolmen and women along with some dispatchers were recognized on Thursday as part of the annual Department of Public Safety’s awards luncheon.

Two troopers in particular were awarded with the 2022 Trooper of the Year award.

Two inspiring acts of heroism from two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers landed them in Norman Thursday afternoon to earn the 2022 Trooper of the Year award.

Department of Public Safety luncheon. Image KFOR.

“I’m very grateful,” said Destiny Terry, 2022 Trooper of the Year recipient. “I always feel like I’m not deserving of it, but I’m extremely grateful to be here.”

“This is a great honor,” said Brack Miller, 2022 Trooper of the Year recipient.

Both Terry and Miller were among dozens of other troopers and dispatchers to receive awards Thursday. But their stories show the foundation what it means to protect and serve.

“Before this, I was a therapist, and I knew that I wanted to do more to help,” Terry said.

After joining the force, she was on her own for only two weeks before responding to a call of a wrong way driver.

“I knew I had to get there as fast as I could,” she said. “They’re going to hit an innocent person head on.”

When she caught up to the driver on I-240, she was the one who took the driver head on to get them off the road.

“I stopped it any way I could,” she said.

Retired Air Force veteran and fellow trooper Brack Miller also found himself chasing down a vehicle in April of 2022. It was an armed robbery suspect.

“We were able to find the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop and he immediately took off,” Miller said.

The driver made his way to the Kilpatrick Turnpike before firing a shot into Miller’s windshield.

“I believe he fired seven or eight shots throughout the process,” Miller said.

Miller, staying calm, was eventually able to pit maneuver the vehicle off of the road and take the suspect into custody. Both he and Terry put their lives on the line to keep others safe.

“We’re here to help you,” Miller said. “Help to serve the people of Oklahoma and to keep everyone safe.”

“It’s the highest quality that Oklahoma has,” Terry said.