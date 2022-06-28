WASHINGTON (KFOR) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will visit Oklahoma July 9 on the first stop of a year-long tour across the U.S. to meet with Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants.

“The Road to Healing” tour seeks to provide them with an opportunity to share their experiences.

In June 2021, Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to “shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past” by investigating the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and its impact on generations of Indigenous Peoples.

Last month, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report, which identified more than 400 such schools that were supported by the U.S. government and more than 50 associated burial sites, a figure that could grow exponentially as research continues.

According to the report, the greatest concentration of schools in the Federal Indian boarding school system was in present-day Oklahoma with 76 Federal Indian boarding schools (19 percent of total); Arizona with 47 schools (12 percent of total); and New Mexico with 43 schools (11 percent of total).

A second volume of the report will cover the burial sites as well as the federal government’s financial investment in the schools and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities, the Interior Department said.

Following Volume 1, plans were made to connect those affected communities with trauma-informed support and facilitate the collection of a permanent oral history.

Interior officials say trauma-informed support will be available on-site during the Oklahoma event in Caddo County on July 9.

In addition to visiting Oklahoma, Secretary Haaland will travel to Hawaii, Michigan, Arizona and South Dakota as part of “The Road to Healing” in 2022. Additional states will be announced for 2023.