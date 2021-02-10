Dept. of Transportation gives update on road conditions, urges extreme caution when driving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is urging motorists to drive cautiously as hazardous winter weather worsens road conditions.

ODOT issued a winter weather highway conditions update Wednesday night, saying that freezing drizzle and mist continue to impact highway conditions in northeastern, eastern, southeastern and southern parts of Oklahoma, according to an ODOT update.

“Motorists are reminded that highway conditions can rapidly deteriorate as freezing precipitation continues to fall and temperatures remain below freezing. If overnight travel is absolutely necessary, motorists must use extreme caution and drive for the conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching bridges and to avoid hard braking or sudden movements.,” ODOT officials said.

Northeastern area highways, including in the Tulsa-area, are experiencing freezing drizzle and deteriorating conditions.

“Highways are very slick and unnecessary travel is discouraged in this area,” the update states.

Northern and Central Oklahoma highways, including in the Oklahoma City metro area, are dry.

“Crews will continue to monitor highway conditions overnight and treat areas where refreezing occurs. Drivers should still use extra caution,” the update states.

Highways are slick and hazardous across much of Oklahoma, except for western, northwestern, central and far southeastern Oklahoma, according to the update.

"Drivers should still use extra caution," the update states.

Interstate 35 and Interstate 44 conditions have slightly improved, but crews are still treating slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“Drivers using these highways can expect slow travel speeds and delays,” the update states.

The I-40 corridor from Shawnee to Sallisaw is has slick spots. Slow travel can be expected.

Major travel delays are occurring on the U.S. 69 corridor between Big Cabin and Eufaula.

“Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat slick spots, and especially bridges and overpasses, and will continue around-the-clock operations until highways are clear and dry,” ODOT officials said. “Crews have plenty of salt and sand supplies on hand to continue meeting highway safety needs across the state.”

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially on elevated structures, and stay alert to changing weather conditions. You can check road conditions at www.okroads.org or on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

Motorists are asked to do the following during snowy and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations