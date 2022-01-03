Deputies: 600 packages found dumped in Oklahoma County

Stolen packages

Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The holidays are over, but the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to find a Grinch who stole packages from families this season.

Officials say almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped near 206th and Harrah Rd. in Oklahoma County.

Investigators say someone removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest.

Deputies say they have learned that the packages left the Amazon facility to the United States Postal Service, but they never arrived.

Officials say they are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone will begin contacting the victims of the theft.

