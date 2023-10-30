OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has confirmed a father has been arrested after deputies found him passed out behind the wheel of an SUV stopped at a green light.

Authorities confirm the SUV was found still in drive at the intersection near May and Memorial, and inside the vehicle was 29-year old Scott Chanthalakeo, passed out behind the wheel with a kid in the back seat.

Oklahoma Sheriff Deputies say they found several fentanyl pills inside the vehicle, including one by the toddler’s foot.

Chanthalakeo is in jail on DUI, possession and child endangerment charges. Deputies confirm the child was picked up by family members.