Deputies discover 750 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Deputies say they have recovered hundreds of dangerous pills during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 23, an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with Arizona license plates on I-35, between 122nd and Hefner Rd.

When the deputy reached the vehicle, he realized the passenger, 41-year-old Joseph Padilla, had his head against the window and ‘pinpoint pupils.’

The deputy says his speech was slow and somewhat slurred.

Officials say the driver, 30-year-old Eric Nabayan, was acting nervous and sweating with the air conditioning on.

After searching the vehicle, investigators found a bag with 750 Fentanyl pills inside the engine compartment.

Officials say the drugs were worth approximately $25,000.

“I want to applaud our deputies” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III. “Because of this deputies training and experience, hundreds of dangerous Fentanyl pills are off the streets.”

Padilla and Nabayan both face charges for illegal drug trafficking. Padilla is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.