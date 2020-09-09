Deputies discover drug paraphernalia during traffic stop

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a traffic stop in Wagoner County led to deputies discovering methamphetamine.

On Aug. 30, Wagoner County deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Hwy 51 and 121st St.

While speaking with the driver, one of the deputies noticed drug paraphernalia near the console of the vehicle and could smell cannabis.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly discovered a backpack containing paraphernalia, scales, distribution items, and 17 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Michael Parvin on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

