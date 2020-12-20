Deputies increase patrols to prevent package thefts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says they’re stepping up their holiday patrol against porch pirates.

“We want to make sure [residents] are enjoying themselves, and people who target good, law-abiding citizens pay for their actions,” Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

He says during the holiday season, six to 10 deputies drive around looking for suspicious activity, mostly in unincorporated areas in Oklahoma County.

“They are actively out and about patrolling. If they do see a delivery truck, they may take that opportunity to follow it, make sure that everything’s safe and secure,” Myers said. “If they see someone who’s loading up packages and doesn’t quite look right, just make contact with that person, make sure that they’re okay, make sure they are doing what they are supposed to be doing, not ripping off folks.”

Some tips for avoiding porch pirates include installing a video doorbell or security camera, scheduling a specific delivery time and having a neighbor pick up the package.

Myers says as of last week, there haven’t been any arrests, and deputies would like to keep it that way.

“[Deputies] actually think there’s a likelihood that there are more people at home right now; out in unincorporated areas, there are more eyes than usual, folks being able to track and being very aware of people coming onto their property,” Myers said.

Sheriff’s Office officials also say holiday patrol is a good time to remind residents about safety tips, like keeping garage doors closed to avoid thieves.