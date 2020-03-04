Deputies investigate reports of shot cattle in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) – Investigators in Stephens County looking into reports of multiple cattle being shot in the area.

“I came home from work one afternoon to feed the cows and I had a dead mama cow, dead at the feeder. And that’s odd. Usually, when you have a sick cow, they die away from the herd. This cow was dead at the feeder,” said Kevin Lindesmith, a rancher.

The next day, Lindesmith says he learned that other ranchers reported that their cattle had been shot.

“For a small operation such as mine, it’s calving season right now, and so every mama cow is important to the ranch. And so with a moneymaker being killed senselessly, that’s a big loss for a farmer and rancher,” he told KSWO.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says he knows that at least one animal was shot, but was not able to confirm the other reports based on the decomposition of the animals.

McKinney says they aren’t worried about a shooter killing cattle senselessly, but says ranchers should keep an eye out for anything suspicious.