Deputies investigate theft at Oklahoma sheriff’s office substation

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they would like to speak with about a brazen crime.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say someone broke into several cars and even stole a car from the parking lot of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Midwest City substation.

Investigators say an employee’s 2018 red Dodge Charger was taken in the theft.

If you have any information on the case, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 869-2501.