Deputies investigating after man shot in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating after a man was shot twice on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday, investigators were called to a reported shooting near Hwy 102 and N.E. 63rd St. in Lincoln County.

Officials tell KFOR that there was an argument about whether or not someone was trespassing on property.

At some point, a man was shot once in the arm and once in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition at this time.

Officials say they are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made yet.

