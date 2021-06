WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Washita County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who broke into a local dispensary.

On May 30, deputies with the Washita County Sheriff’s Office were called to a burglary at a dispensary near Canute.

Investigators say two suspects were seen on surveillance video breaking into the business.

If you have any information on the case, call the Washita County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 832-2370.