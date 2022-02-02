OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are looking into a child pornography case that may involve local victims.

Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Matthew Quinlynn Lambert after they say child pornography was found on his phone.

At least one video involved a local child.

Now, investigators say they are trying to determine whether there are other local victims.

Lambert was arrested on complaints of purchase, procurement, possession of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

However, officials say they expect to file more charges as the investigation continues.

If you believe you are or know a victim, contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.